NEW YORK, July 17 — Connie Francis, the legendary pop singer behind timeless hits like Stupid Cupid, Where the Boys Are, and the recently TikTok-viral Pretty Little Baby, has passed away at the age of 87.

As reported by Variety.com, the news was confirmed by her long-time friend and Concetta Records president, Ron Roberts, who shared the announcement on Francis’ official social media account.

The post read: “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

He added that more details would follow later.

According to People.com, the announcement came shortly after a Fourth of July post from Francis, in which she had reassured fans that she was “feeling much better after a good night”, just days after being hospitalised. On July 2, she informed her followers that she was “back in the hospital” undergoing tests to determine the cause of the severe pain she had been experiencing.

Francis was a dominant force in the 1950s and early 1960s music scene, with chart-topping hits such as Who’s Sorry Now?, Where the Boys Are, and Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You. In 1960, she made history by becoming the first female artist to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.