KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Get ready to feel the rhythm, Malaysia — Grammy-winning dancehall superstar Sean Paul is set to light up Idea Live Arena on October 10, 2025, in a one-night-only show that promises wall-to-wall hits, infectious energy, and a heavy dose of Caribbean heat.

The Jamaican hitmaker, whose unmistakable voice and genre-defining tracks like Get Busy, Temperature, and No Lie have topped charts worldwide, will return to Malaysian shores for the first time since 2018.

The show is presented by Epic Elation, with support from Sound Innovations, Spike Productions, and LFG Entertainment.

With a career spanning over two decades, Sean Paul has remained at the forefront of global dancehall, thanks to his signature blend of reggae rhythms, club-ready beats, and high-voltage performances.

His collaborations with international heavyweights including Beyoncé, Sia, Dua Lipa, and Major Lazer have earned him a permanent spot in the global pop and urban music landscape.

Tickets go on sale July 21 via fantopia.io, and fans are urged to move fast — with demand expected to be fierce.

Prices range from RM363 to RM493, cleverly themed after Sean Paul’s biggest hits.

Standing options on Level 1 include RM473 (Shake That Thing) and RM393 (Temperature), while Level 2 seated categories include RM493 (No Lie), RM463 (Get Busy), RM433 (Ginger), RM393 (We Be Burnin’), and RM363 (Superfan).

“It’s always a blessing to connect with fans across the globe, and I can’t wait to return to Malaysia,” Sean Paul said in a statement.

“The love and energy here are unmatched. I’m especially hyped to perform my new single Ginger live — it’s a track that brings the heat, and I know the crowd will feel it.”

Ginger, his latest single, is already making waves across streaming platforms and continues his tradition of blending authentic dancehall roots with global pop appeal — a formula that has earned Sean Paul multiple multi-platinum certifications and a devoted international fan base.

“We are thrilled to bring Sean Paul to Malaysian fans this October,” said organisers Epic Elation.

“This concert is more than a performance — it’s a celebration of music, culture, and connection.

With the support of our partners, we’re committed to delivering an unforgettable experience.”

Famed for his electrifying live shows, Sean Paul is no stranger to commanding stages around the world — and Kuala Lumpur is next in line for the full experience.

With a catalogue stacked with timeless party anthems and a reputation as one of dancehall’s most influential voices, this is more than just a concert — it’s a celebration of two decades of global hits and island energy.

So whether you’re a longtime fan or catching the wave for the first time, Sean Paul Live in Malaysia promises to be one of 2025’s biggest live music moments.

The clock’s ticking — mark your calendars, prep your playlists, and get ready to get busy.