SEOUL, July 14 — Big Hit Music, the Hybe label behind global sensations BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), will debut its first new boy group in six years on August 18.

Korea Herald reported that the five-member group consists of teenagers Martin, James, Juhoon, Sunghyun, and Geonho, all of whom have experience in performance, songwriting, choreography, and video production.

“These five are a ‘young creator crew’ who approach music, dance and visual content with a completely fresh and original perspective,” Big Hit Music reportedly said in a statement.

“They write and compose based on their own stories and showcase their creative abilities across lyrics, performance and videography. What makes them special is that they work together as a collaborative unit, without being limited to fixed roles or positions.”

Members of the new group have previously contributed creatively to other established Hybe artists.

Martin has writing credits on TXT’s “Deja Vu,” “Miracle,” and upcoming single “Beautiful Strangers,” as well as Enhypen’s “Outside,” Le Sserafim’s “Pierrot,” and Illit’s “Magnetic.”

James co-choreographed TXT’s “Deja Vu” and Illit’s songs “Magnetic,” “Cherish (My Love),” and “Tick-Tack.”

He also co-wrote TXT’s “Deja Vu,” “Miracle,” and Illit’s “Magnetic” alongside Martin.

Big Hit Music has yet to announce further details, including the name of the group, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The label last debuted a boy group in 2019, TXT, which has since gained international popularity.



