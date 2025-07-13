IPOH, July 13 — In an age where the popularity of American rock is fading and music trends evolve at lightning speed, one indie group from Ipoh has defied the odds.

Meet Muck — a Malaysian underground rock band that has endured for over three decades.

Formed in 1994, the band was born out of casual jamming sessions among four friends, and has grown into one of the longest-surviving acts in Malaysia’s underground music scene.

Ipoh indie rock band Muck’s lineup (from left) features Fairuz, the bassist and vocalist; Myo on drums; Meor Shahrus Amir, better known as Ducktoi, on lead guitar and vocals; and Kujoi, guitarist and vocalist. — Picture courtesy of Muck

Muck is made up of four passionate musicians: Meor Shahrus Amir, better known as Ducktoi, on lead guitar and vocals; Myo on drums; Kujoi on guitar and vocals; and Fairuz, who handles both bass and vocals.

“It all started just for fun,” Meor told Malay Mail in an interview.

Although the four came from different schools and were playing in separate bands at the time, they were regulars at local shows in Ipoh during the early 1990s.

“There were so many shows back then. We were always attending gigs, and eventually, the idea of performing ourselves became more appealing.

“So we started jamming daily and that’s how Muck was born,” he added.

Why Muck never left Ipoh

While many aspiring musicians head for bigger cities like Kuala Lumpur to pursue bigger opportunities, Muck chose to remain in their hometown.

“Ipoh had a thriving scene for rock music in the late 90s,” Meor said.

“Metal and hardcore shows would attract more than 2,000 people. The local community was very supportive even though there were no smartphones.”

He recalled how fans and musicians alike would gather without needing social media to promote events.

“We’d gather at a place, and everyone would show up. It felt different, more real and connected,” he said.

But Meor acknowledged that things have changed.

“Even for free gigs, it’s hard to get 100 people now. People prefer online content or YouTube,” he said, reflecting on how the internet has reshaped how music is consumed.

Despite the shrinking live audiences, Meor believes the tools for recording and producing music have never been more accessible, even in a smaller city like Ipoh.

“In terms of recording and putting out an album, it’s very much doable here now. You don’t need to be in a big city anymore,” he said.

The ‘hardcore’, the ‘collectors’, and the ‘friends’

Despite the drop in physical sales and gig attendance, Muck has managed to retain a loyal fanbase, one that Meor jokingly categorises into three different groups.

“First, there are the true followers — they come to shows and buy our merch.

“Then there are merch collectors who don’t show up at gigs but still support us. And lastly, there are friends who back us no matter what,” he said.

But when it comes to younger listeners, Meor was candid.

“New generation listeners? Not many. Maybe a few. Our sound is too raw or ‘weird’ for today’s tastes,” he said.

A sound of their own

Although Muck is often described as an indie rock band, Meor said that their music stands apart.

“First-time listeners may find it a bit offbeat or dissonant. All our songs are played using different tunings, which is part of what makes our music unique.

“Our sound is also heavily influenced by American college rock and 90s alternative rock,” he said.

Despite performing over 1,000 shows, Muck only released their first full-length album, Local Trash Heroes, in 2016 — 22 years after the band was formed.

Muck’s lead guitarist and vocalist Ducktoi holds up a copy of the band’s first full-length album, ‘Local Trash Heroes’, alongside one of their split releases. — Picture by John Bunyan

The album, mastered by renowned American producer Jack Endino — who has worked with international acts such as Nirvana, Mudhoney and Soundgarden — remains their only full-length release to date.

“Yeah, it took us two decades to finally release a full album. Before that, most of our songs were published through split albums, which were collaborations with two or three other bands,” he said.

“We’ve done split releases with UK bands and toured independently across Indonesia — especially in Bandung, Semarang, and Jogja — as well as in Singapore.

“Some of our songs are in Malay, particularly on our 2021 split album with bands from Singapore and Indonesia. For that release, we made it a rule that each band had to contribute at least one Malay-language track,” he added.

Meor also shared that the band is currently working on Ubat Sakit Kepala Volume 2, another split album, potentially featuring bands from Japan, Sweden, Norway, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Although Muck has yet to collaborate with mainstream Malaysian acts, Meor noted that the band has opened for major international names such as Korn, Soulfly, and Butterfingers at large festivals.

Proudest moment

Meor said the band’s proudest moment was when Unesco recognised Ipoh as a Creative City of Music.

“That’s when we felt our work had made a real impact.

“The recognition even mentioned the ‘Ipoh Sound’ — a term used to describe our distinct musical style, something you don’t typically find in big cities like Kuala Lumpur or elsewhere,” he said.

He added that another major milestone for the band was the creation of their own independent label, which has played a key role in promoting the local music scene.

“Through our label, we’ve also organised gigs and festivals, produced our own merchandise, and helped other bands release their music,” he said.

Secret to success and advice for next generation

Meor said that the secret to their longevity and success lies in balancing personal life with passion.

“We treat it as a hobby, not a career. Everyone has their own job and family,” he said.

“We only perform when invited. The lineup has remained the same for over 30 years. No egos, no drama, just mutual understanding and flexibility.”

Meor added that staying humble and building meaningful connections is crucial in the music industry.

“Be approachable. Meet organisers, attend events, and build relationships. Many of our gigs came through friends or people we’ve connected with over the years,” he said.

Three decades in, Muck hasn’t chased trends or fame. They’ve stayed grounded — and that might be the loudest statement of all.

For younger musicians hoping to make their mark, Meor had simple advice: stay true to yourself and focus on originality.

“Create your own sound so people can recognise you for who you are. Don’t give up. Just keep doing what you love, there will always be people who connect with your music.”