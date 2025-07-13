TAIPEI, July 13 — Concertgoers at Taiwanese group Mayday’s concert last night got a surprise bonus: an appearance of the group F4, singing their most famous hit Meteor Rain.

ET Today reported that last night was Mayday’s Taipei Arena stop and it also became the first time F4 had reunited in 12 years.

More than 40,000 fans were treated to this unexpected show.

The last time the F4 members had appeared together was China’s 2013 Spring Festival Gala.

Mayday had apparently attempted to invite the group as guests two years ago, but busy schedules prevented it from happening.

Besides Meteor Shower, F4 and Mayday also performed the latter’s The Song of Laughter and Forgetting.

Will there be a possible group concert happening sometime? After the overwhelming social media response from delighted fans, perhaps the F4 members will be motivated to make it happen.

F4’s Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu and Vic Chou were a boyband consisting of the lead actors from the popular Taiwanese TV drama series Meteor Garden that also helped launch the career of the late Barbie Hsu.

The show was a hit across Asia and heralded the beginning of idol drama shows.