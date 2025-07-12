KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Popular rocker Datuk Awie has expressed his frustration over being linked to a controversy.

According to mStar, the incident began after singer Nurshahila Amir Amzah, better known as Shila Amzah, filed a police report claiming she was publicly assaulted by a legendary artist during a recent concert rehearsal. The report was lodged at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters on July 10.

Awie, who has faced criticism from netizens accusing him of being behind the alleged attack, has called on rock singer Datuk Amy Search, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, to clarify the matter.

"The concerned party should come forward. This is affecting people who have nothing to do with it. People are accusing me because they think I’m the bad guy. The person responsible should come out. Speak up," he told mStar on Saturday.

He added that the controversy has taken a toll on him, with many people asking for clarification. He also made it clear that he would not hesitate to report anyone spreading false claims linking him to the incident.