LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Justin Bieber has released a surprise new album titled Swag, featuring 20 tracks, including Dadz Love, Devotion, and Therapy Session.

According to the BBC, the album drop comes after fans voiced concerns about his well-being following a viral altercation with paparazzi.

The confrontation, filmed on Father’s Day, shows Bieber telling a photographer, “I’m a dad. I’m a husband. You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. I’m standing on business.” The video quickly spread online and now serves as part of the album's promotion, even being sampled in the track Butterflies.

Swag features collaborations with artists like Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, and Gunna. The title seems to be a nod to his 2012 hit Boyfriend, with its memorable lyric “swag, swag, swag, on you”.

In promotional images, Bieber is seen with wife Hailey and their son.

Fans and fellow artists have reacted positively to the album, which marks his first release in four years, following Justice.

The album’s release also coincides with ongoing concerns about Bieber’s mental health, especially following recent posts about the pressures of paparazzi and personal struggles. His relationship with Hailey has also come under the spotlight.