LOS ANGELES, July 9 — Season five of the humorous gem of a spy show Slow Horses is only out on September 24 but Apple has already greenlit a seventh season of the show on Apple TV+.

In a statement Apple TV+ Europe creative director Jay Hunt said: “Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses slightly inept spycraft.”

Starring Gary Oldman who has won resounding praise for his turn as the irascible but quietly competent (despite appearances) spymaster Jackson Lamb, Slow Horses has won over both critics and audiences.

The show features Lamb heading a team of MI6 rejects in their headquarters the decrepit building, Slough House. as they bumble through dangerous situations.

What’s there to look forward to in season seven? The agents are given a task to find the mole in British government that could bring down the state.

Four seasons of Slow Horses are already available for streaming on Apple TV+ with the fifth season coming in September.