KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Fans of K-pop boy band Seventeen’s Mingyu eagerly greeted his arrival in Malaysia with a welcome at KL International Airport (KLIA) as well showing up at his event in Sunway Pyramid today.

Mingyu, whose full name is Kim Min-gyu, is an ambassador for the popular candy bar Snickers and was scheduled for a meet-and-greet at the mall today.

Even before the mall was open there was a long line of fans eagerly queued outside waiting to see the star according to various social media posts.

Situation update for Mingyu Snickers event inside sunway pyramid It’s PACKED guys and its not even 10am yet pic.twitter.com/uT5InEqqnS — JUN’S FLUFFIEST HUGGERS (@aisyahlifeu) July 5, 2025

When Mingyu arrived last night, fans were also there to cheer and greet him at KLIA.

The 28-year-old posted an Instagram Story of the airport and captioned it: “Malaysia...long time no see.”

The last time the group was in the country was seven years ago, while a previous Kuala Lumpur concert date was cancelled.

Malaysian Carats finally got a glimpse of one of their faves after a long time; let’s hope they don’t have to keep waiting much longer to see them.