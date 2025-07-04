KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 – Auto racing fans will be thrilled to know that F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, has raced past How to Train Your Dragon and Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria to claim the No. 1 spot — just one week after its cinematic debut.
Don’t overlook what’s trending on Netflix either, as many Korean series have been making waves and earning glowing reviews — most notably the final season of Squid Game, Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1, and Our Unwritten Seoul — perfect for all you K-drama fanatics.
The first week of July is here, and when it comes to films, get ready for a month packed with Hollywood blockbusters in addition to exciting new releases coming to Netflix and Viu, plus top-trending music on Spotify and popular books to enjoy — there’s no excuse for boredom.
Your weekend entertainment fix starts now — check out Malay Mail’s top picks of the week!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 26 to June 29)
- F1: The Movie
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria
- M3GAN 2.0
- 28 Years Later
- Elio
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Waktu Maghrib 2
- Kuberaa
- Lilo & Stitch
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 23 to June 29)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Squid Game: Season 3
- Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1
- Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series
- Mercy For None: Limited Series
- Squid Game: Season 2
- The Rookie: Season 1
- Tastefully Yours: Limited Series
- Upin & Ipin: The Helping Heroes: Season 2
- The Waterfront: Season 1
- Ejen Ali: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Lambaian Huda
- The First Night with the Duke
- Running Man (2025)
- Sugar Daddy
- Feud
- Revenged Love 逆爱
- Reborn 焕羽
- The Haunted Palace
- Fresh off the Sea 2
- Oh My Ghost Clients
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 25 to July 2)
- Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me
- HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- sombr - back to friends
- Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Naim Daniel - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan)
- RUMI - Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- KATSEYE - Gabriela
- HUNTR/X - What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 25 to July 2)
- Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga”
- Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita
- Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi
- Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir
- Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi
- Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
- NayKilla, Tenxi, Jemsii - Kasih Aba Aba
- Zaki Yamami, Putri Dahlia - Aku Ada
Top 10 books of the week (June 20 to June 26)
Fiction
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow)
- Cliches & Curses by Deidre Isaac (Penguin SEA)
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage)
- King of Envy by Ana Huang (Piatkus)
- Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
- Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)
- Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
- Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- Mind Your Mindset by Michael Hyatt & Megan Hyatt Miller (Ace Premier)
- Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper)
- When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)
- Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif)
- Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)
Source: MPH