KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 – Auto racing fans will be thrilled to know that F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, has raced past How to Train Your Dragon and Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria to claim the No. 1 spot — just one week after its cinematic debut.

Don’t overlook what’s trending on Netflix either, as many Korean series have been making waves and earning glowing reviews — most notably the final season of Squid Game, Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1, and Our Unwritten Seoul — perfect for all you K-drama fanatics.

The first week of July is here, and when it comes to films, get ready for a month packed with Hollywood blockbusters in addition to exciting new releases coming to Netflix and Viu, plus top-trending music on Spotify and popular books to enjoy — there’s no excuse for boredom.

Your weekend entertainment fix starts now — check out Malay Mail’s top picks of the week!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 26 to June 29)

F1: The Movie How To Train Your Dragon Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria M3GAN 2.0 28 Years Later Elio Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Waktu Maghrib 2 Kuberaa Lilo & Stitch

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 23 to June 29)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Squid Game: Season 3 Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1 Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series Mercy For None: Limited Series Squid Game: Season 2 The Rookie: Season 1 Tastefully Yours: Limited Series Upin & Ipin: The Helping Heroes: Season 2 The Waterfront: Season 1 Ejen Ali: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Lambaian Huda The First Night with the Duke Running Man (2025) Sugar Daddy Feud Revenged Love 逆爱 Reborn 焕羽 The Haunted Palace Fresh off the Sea 2 Oh My Ghost Clients

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 25 to July 2)

Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) sombr - back to friends Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Naim Daniel - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan) RUMI - Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) KATSEYE - Gabriela HUNTR/X - What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 25 to July 2)

Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga” Faris Adam - Stecu Stecu Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan NayKilla, Tenxi, Jemsii - Kasih Aba Aba Zaki Yamami, Putri Dahlia - Aku Ada

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (June 20 to June 26)

Fiction

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow) Cliches & Curses by Deidre Isaac (Penguin SEA) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage) King of Envy by Ana Huang (Piatkus) Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Mind Your Mindset by Michael Hyatt & Megan Hyatt Miller (Ace Premier) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi)

Source: MPH