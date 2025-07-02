LONDON, July 2 — Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has apologised after facing backlash for using a racial slur in a post on social media ahead of the band’s comeback tour.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Gallagher posted the slur on X on Monday, with many fans calling out the word as a racial insult towards Asians.

When fans criticised him, Gallagher initially replied with a one-word post saying, “Whatever.”

On X, user @hrpsssss8 wrote, “Liam you can’t say that,” to which Gallagher responded, “Why,” prompting the user to reply, “You’ll get cancelled.”

Another user, @simplemellie, replied, “Cuz it’s racist,” to which Gallagher responded, “Behave.”

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has apologised after facing backlash for using a racial slur in a post on social media ahead of the band’s comeback tour. — Screencap via X/@liamgallagher

He later deleted the post and issued an apology.

“Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before,” he wrote.

“It wasn’t intentional you know I love you and I do not discriminate. Peace and love, LG x.”

The apology comes as Oasis prepares to launch its long-awaited reunion tour this Friday in the United Kingdom.

The band is scheduled to perform across the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States before heading to Asia in October.

In Asia, Oasis will perform in Korea on October 21, followed by concerts in Japan on October 25 and 26.