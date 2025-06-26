KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — US singer Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly a decade together.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Perry and Bloom have split but remain amicable.

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” the source said.

Us Weekly also reported that the couple’s separation had “been a long time coming” and that things “have been tense for months.”

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, who share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy, have reportedly been living apart since Perry began her Lifetimes tour earlier this year.

According to the source, Perry is “keeping busy” and “distracted” on tour, while renting out her Westcott Estate in Montecito, California.

“But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source said.

The couple had planned to make the Westcott home their family residence but those plans have changed, according to the same insider.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in January 2016 after attending several Golden Globes afterparties together.

They briefly split in March 2017 but reconciled by February 2018.

Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The singer announced her pregnancy in March 2020 and gave birth to Daisy Dove in August that year.

Bloom also has a 14-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Despite their six-year engagement, the couple never planned a wedding or set a date.