SEOUL, June 25 – K-pop sensation Blackpink is set to debut a new song next month, marking the group’s first release in nearly three years.

The track will be introduced during the opening concert of their upcoming world tour Deadline, scheduled for July 5 and 6 at the Goyang Sports Complex, according to their label YG Entertainment.

“The new song will be performed for the first time at the concerts held on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium,” YG said in a statement, as reported by Allkpop.

“There was a lot of discussion about how to release the new song, and we ultimately decided to unveil it first at the Goyang concert, which marks the beginning of the world tour and a symbolic moment to reconnect with the fandom.”

Further details about the song, including its title, genre and concept, remain undisclosed, though news of the video shoot has sparked anticipation among fans.

The group’s last musical release was their second studio album Born Pink, which came out in September 2022.

Apart from contributing the track “The Girls” to a game soundtrack, Blackpink has not released new music as a group in two years and eight months.

The Deadline world tour will kick off in Goyang and span 31 shows across 16 cities, including with a double show in Singapore’s National Stadium on November 29 and 30.



