KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — For decades, the name Darkkey Nagaraja has resonated with Malaysian Tamil music fans, synonymous with a genre he pioneered: Sambarock.

Born out of an audacious blend of traditional Tamil rhythms with rock and funk, Sambarock wasn’t just a musical innovation—it was a movement. It challenged conventions, united communities, and redefined what local Tamil music could be.

But for filmmaker Vicram Lachumanam, Darkkey’s story is much more than a tale of musical success—it’s a testament to resilience, creativity, and cultural pride, and this is why he wants it to be heard internationally.

“We should not wait till our local talent is celebrated elsewhere; it’s time for us to chest thump and say this is from us and this is a story to be told.”

Vicram’s connection to Darkkey began in his childhood, when he would help the musician sell cassettes during Thaipusam festivals, captivated by the man’s relentless drive and unique sound.

Today, Vicram channels that admiration into ‘Aku Darkkey’ (‘I Am Darkkey’), the first-ever Malaysian Tamil film to chronicle the rise of an independent artist who broke barriers in the 1990s.

“For me, this isn’t just a film—it’s a deeply personal tribute,” Vicram shared.

“Darkkey’s story represents the courage to defy norms, the grit to endure setbacks, and the triumph of staying true to one’s art. It’s a story that deserves to inspire generations.”

The Birth of Sambarock

Darkkey’s greatest legacy lies in his creation of Sambarock, a genre that fused traditional Tamil music with rock and funk influences.

At a time when international acts overshadowed Malaysian Tamil music, Darkkey’s bold experiment was met with skepticism.

Yet, through relentless dedication, he turned this unique sound into a movement, earning him the title ‘King of Sambarock.’

His band, The Keys, became household names, performing electrifying roadshows and concerts that brought communities together.

It was this daring innovation that laid the foundation for a new era in Malaysian Tamil music, inspiring other independent artists and even gaining traction in India’s competitive entertainment landscape.

Albums like ‘Akkamage,’ which sold over 700,000 cassette copies, proved that a homegrown sound could resonate across borders.

Hits such as ‘Maravana’ and ‘Karatana’ further solidified his legacy, with Sambarock becoming a cultural touchstone for Malaysian Tamil identity.

Darkkey’s global influence was further cemented recently with the inclusion of his track “Arakana” in the Tamil action film “Good Bad Ugly,” starring Ajith Kumar.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has received widespread attention for its high-octane action sequences and electrifying soundtrack.

The song has captivated audiences in both Malaysia and India, marking the first time a Malaysian Tamil-language track has been prominently featured alongside one of India’s biggest film stars.

Behind the scenes: Director Vicram (left) and Darkkey (seated) during the shoot for the upcoming film in April 2026. — Picture by Kirran Prashaanth

Celebrating a legacy

The film delves deep into Darkkey’s rise during an era where success was measured in cassette sales rather than streaming numbers or social media followers.

It paints a vivid picture of an artist who relied on sheer grit and innovation to succeed in an industry dominated by imported sounds.

Produced by Poketplay Films Sdn Bhd, led by Veerasegar Thyagarajan and Thiruvarasu Sandreseger, the project is a labour of love, driven by a shared vision to elevate local talent onto a global platform.

With plans for an exclusive and unique theatrical release nationwide and in India, ‘Aku Darkkey’ is not just a tribute to a musical icon, but a celebration of cultural identity and perseverance.

Behind the scenes: Ongoing shoot in Darkkey's school (SMK Clifford) in Kuala Lipis. — Picture by Kishyen Rao

The creative team

Adding to its impact is a star-studded creative team. Indian sound designer G. Suren, celebrated for his contributions to films like ‘Jailer,’ ‘Karnan,’ and the recent ‘Retro,’ lends his expertise to craft the film’s audio experience.

Meanwhile, Malaysian rapper Roshan Jamrock collaborates with Ashwath, a music producer acclaimed for his work on films like ‘FIR’ and ‘Inspector Rishi.’

Together, Roshan and Ashwath aim to channel the electrifying essence of Sambarock, introducing it to a new generation of listeners.

Adding a visual edge to the project is Mango Post, an industry leader known for its cutting-edge work in VFX and DI (Digital Intermediate), ensuring the film is as visually striking as its subject matter.

The film's editing is helmed by Elayaraja Sekar, whose notable works include 'Selfie' and 'Gentlewoman'.

Publicity designer Tuney John, celebrated in the Indian film industry (Kollywood) for crafting iconic posters and promotional materials, including for the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1,’ and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' brings his creative vision to ‘Aku Darkkey,’ promising a bold and compelling visual identity.

Neelam Productions has been a steadfast collaborator on the project from the very beginning. Its founder, Pa. Ranjith, renowned for iconic films like 'Kabali' and 'Sarpatta Parambarai', has also served as a mentor to Vicram, lending his invaluable guidance and support.

The audio rights for 'Aku Darkkey' have been acquired by Think Music India, a prominent label known for backing some of the biggest soundtracks in Indian cinema.

Behind the scenes: Ongoing shoot in Darkkey's hometown of Kuala Lipis, Pahang. — Picture by Kishyen Rao

A video glimpse of the film was released on June 18 by renowned Indian composer G.V. Prakash, creating excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

The glimpse offered a tantalizing preview of the passion and energy behind ‘Aku Darkkey,’ sparking anticipation for the full release expected in April next year.

“Darkkey’s story is not just his own; it’s Malaysia’s story,” said Veerasegar. “It’s about daring to dream, embracing our roots, and proving that our local talent deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international icons.”

With ‘Aku Darkkey,’ Darkkey Nagaraja’s legacy is set to reach new heights, ensuring his pioneering spirit continues to inspire for generations to come.