KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Following the success of the duet ‘Raya Pum Pang’ with Syasya Rizal, which gained popularity even in Indonesia, popular actress and entrepreneur Fazura is back with a new single titled ‘Luar Biasa’.

What makes this song interesting is that it carries a message of strength and personal resurgence. A collaboration between Fazura Studios and Universal Music Malaysia, the song is composed entirely by Indonesian singer-songwriter Ade Govinda.

The 41-year-old singer, whose full name is Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, said the collaboration began after a brief online discussion that led to a creative process that took less than a week.

“Through a Zoom session, I immediately explained the concept of the song I wanted. I wanted something that could uplift the spirit — not a heartbreak song. Something suitable to listen to in the morning while driving, something inspirational,” she told reporters at the recent launch of her new song’s music video here.

According to Fazura, what pleased her most was that the lyrics, written by Ade along with Veron Savanoah, required no changes as they perfectly conveyed the message she wanted to deliver. The core theme of the song is ‘Failing is normal but rising is extraordinary’.

The ‘Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah’ actress also admitted to leaning more toward songs that empower, even though heartbreak songs usually receive more attention.

“As a woman, I think it’s important for us to listen to songs that lift our spirits. If we listen to too many sad songs, we can get lost in our own emotions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ade Govinda described Fazura as approachable, professional and easy to work with in any situation.

“She’s very down-to-earth and when she’s working, her mood quickly turns positive. She’s punctual, quick and easy to manage,” he said. — Bernama