KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 – Proving that not all live action adaptation will be a necessary failure, the How To Train Your Dragon film is receiving positive reviews for its deep emotional impact and touching performances and now it has fly pass local Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria for the No.1 spot at local box office.

Not far behind is From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, holding steady at No. 3, while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Karate Kid: Legends continue to generate buzz in cinemas.

With July coming soon and more summer blockbusters on the way, now is a great time to catch what’s playing in cinemas for a weekend’s entertainment or maybe the top shows on Netflix and Viu, trending music, and popular books? Here are Malay Mail’s top 10 picks of the week you won’t want to miss.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (June 12 to June 15)

How To Train Your Dragon Ejen Ali The Movie 2: Misi Satria From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Karate Kid: Legends Behind The Shadows Martabat: Misi Berdarah Lilo & Stitch Thug Life Papa

Sources: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (June 9 to June 15)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Mercy For None: Limited Series Tastefully Yours: Limited Series Oh My Ghost Clients: Season 1 Our Unwritten Seoul: Limited Series The Haunted Palace: Season 1 Ejen Ali: Season 1 Ejen Ali: Season 2 Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 Mad Unicorn: Limited Series The Creature Cases: Chapter 5

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Lambaian Huda Sugar Daddy The Haunted Palace Running Man (2025) The First Night with the Duke Pabila Dia Tersenyum Feud Second Shot at Love Only for Love Fresh off the Sea 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (June 11 to June 17)

Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya sombr — back to friends Naim Daniel — Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir (w/ Adnin Roslan) ATEEZ — Lemon Drop NIKI — You'll Be in My Heart — Spotify Singles Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER yung kai — blue

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (June 11 to June 17)

Faris Adam — Stecu Stecu Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Nuh — Teruntuk Mia Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan — Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Zaki Yamami, Putri Dahlia — Aku Ada NayKilla, Tenxi, Jemsii — Kasih Aba Aba

Sources: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (June 6 to June 12)

Fiction

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Vintage) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Manilla Press) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde (Hodder & Stoughton) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)

Non-Fiction

When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (thought catalog) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Capturing Hope by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) When Things Don't Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) Saving the Planet by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Penguin Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bukan Cinta Sempurna by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi) Bintang Tanpa Nama by Ainulfarihah (Jiwa) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan biruni)

Source: MPH