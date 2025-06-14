LONDON, June 14 — Sunjay Kapur, a prominent Indian businessman and former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, has died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match at Smith’s Lawn in Windsor. He was 53.

Kapur, who owned the Aureus Polo team and served as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the automotive giant Sona Comstar, collapsed on the field on Thursday while playing for the Sujan Indian Tigers in the Cartier Trophy Semi-Finals.

The Guards Polo Club confirmed his death in a statement yesterday, saying he became “unwell when playing in a match at Smith’s Lawn.”

The club expressed “deepest condolences to his wife, Priya Sachdev, his children, the wider Kapur family and his Aureus team-mates.”

Aureus Polo, the team he founded and often played with Prince William, described him as the “life and soul” of the team.

While initial reports cited a heart attack, The Mirror reported that Kapur’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an allergic reaction after a bee stung him in the mouth during the game.

He reportedly told those around him, “I’ve swallowed something,” before collapsing.

Anaphylactic shock, described by the Mayo Clinic as a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, can cause sudden drops in blood pressure and restrict breathing. Kapur is believed to have gone into shock shortly before his heart stopped.

Sona Comstar, which Kapur inherited from his father Dr Surinder Kapur in 2015, also confirmed the news, calling him “a visionary leader” who transformed the company “into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose.”

“For all of us who had the privilege of working with him, his passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence will always remain a guiding light,” the company said.

Kapur had a personal fortune estimated by Forbes at US$1.2 billion (RM5.1 billion).

Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. He later married model Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias.

Just hours before his death, Kapur had posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) responding to a fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad: “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”