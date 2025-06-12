KUCHING, June 12 — SJ Borneo, comprising siblings Shawn and Jane Thien from Sarawak, has won the ‘Singing with Music Instruments’ category for the Kids Got Talent Malaysia 2025 Grand Finals.

The duo captivated the judges with a bilingual rendition of Anak Kampung, which featured a fusion of the sape and African drum, during the competition in Kuala Lumpur on June 7-8.

The performance integrated live vocals, instrumental accompaniment, and a choreographed dance routine.

Shawn and Jane not only earned the top prize in their category but also a Free Access Audition Pass for America’s Got Talent Season 21.

“We are incredibly grateful and thrilled. This victory not only validates months of hard work but also proves that Borneo’s traditional culture can shine on the national stage,” the siblings said in a statement.

“We thank our family, friends, and mentors for their unwavering encouragement and support. Your companionship and guidance gave us the confidence to stand on this grand stage and proudly convey the essence of Sarawak’s culture.”

This year’s Kids Got Talent Malaysia attracted nearly 400 acts from across the country, with participants competing in categories such as singing, dancing, instrumental performances, singing with instruments, bian lian (Sichuan opera mask-changing), and public speaking.

SJ Borneo first gained national attention during the Sarawak auditions held on March 22, where they performed a medley blending the Kenyah song Lan E and the Mandarin classic The Moon Represents My Heart.

The performance, which also incorporated sape and African drum, earned them a Golden Pass for automatic entry to the national finals. — The Borneo Post