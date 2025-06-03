SEOUL, June 3 — Talent agency Galaxy Corporation has denied rumours linking G-Dragon and TWICE member Sana, clarifying that recent speculation from angry fans had stemmed from a misunderstanding following a joint appearance on a variety show.

The agency explained that G-Dragon had tagged the Japanese idol’s personal social media account in a post from Coldplay concert as a friendly gesture, given that they just recently filmed together — not because they were in a relationship.

“The reason we did not address the dating rumours earlier was because we were concerned it might spoil G-Dragon’s appearance on Fridge Interview,” it said in a statement.

The company said G-Dragon had filmed the YouTube web series Dex’s Fridge Interview on April 14 with Sana, a day after the final broadcast of MBC’s Good Day — a South Korean variety show he hosted.

He later attended Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” concert in Korea on April 22, where TWICE performed as special guests.

It said the Fridge Interview show was filmed due to G-Dragon’s personal connection with South Korean entertainer Dex, while Sana’s participation was only confirmed a day before the shoot. Sana also has her own Sana’s Fridge Interview show on the same YouTube channel.

G-Dragon, a member of the K-pop group BIGBANG, has often been the subject of media scrutiny over his personal life.

His appearance on Dex and Sana’s Fridge Interview is set to air on June 5.