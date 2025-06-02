LOS ANGELES, June 2 — Disney’s family-friendly Lilo & Stitch, a live-action remake of the 2002 animated film, won the North American box office for a second week in a row, taking in another US$63 million (RM268 million), industry estimates showed Sunday.

So far, its worldwide take is at a whopping US$610 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

Maia Kealoha (as Lilo), Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis star, while Chris Sanders again provides the voice of the chaos-creating blue alien Stitch.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning — the latest, and ostensibly last, in the hugely successful Tom Cruise spy thriller series based on a 1960s TV show — took second place with US$27.3 million in the United States and Canada.

The Paramount film has made another US$231 million overseas, which should help offset its massive production budget, reportedly at US$400 million.

Debuting in a disappointing third place was Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends, a sequel featuring Ralph Macchio — the star of the original 1984 classic — and action flick icon Jackie Chan, along with Ben Wang in the title role.

It made US$21 million at the domestic box office and another US$26 million overseas.

“Legends is trying to invigorate the story with a new Kid — again — but business is not strong,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

In fourth place was Warner Bros. and New Line’s horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines, at US$10.8 million.

And another horror film, Bring Her Back, debuted in fifth place with US$7.1 million.

“This is a very good opening for an original horror movie that cost only US$4.5 million to make,” said Gross.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Sinners (US$5.2 million)

Thunderbolts (US$4.8 million)

Friendship (US$2.6 million)

The Last Rodeo (US$2.1 million)

J-Hope Hope on the Stage — live tour broadcast (US$940,000) — AFP