KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Malaysian actor Faizal Hussein shines in a heartfelt new promo for the DRUM x Ultraman fashion collaboration.
In the video, Faizal portrays a father who seems to have lost interest in Ultraman — until his daughter launches a DRUM Ultraman fashion line for Father’s Day, rekindling his childhood admiration for the iconic hero.
The narrative strikes a sentimental tone, culminating in the moving tagline: “Every dad was a kid once. Some never stop being heroes”.
Fans will recognise several well-known Ultra figurines featured throughout the video, including Ultraman Zero and Ultraman Regulos.
The DRUM x Ultraman collection was unveiled yesterday at a pop-up event held at Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, where it was attended by VIPs, guests, members of the Ultraman fan club called Ultraman Malaysia Crew (UMCrew).
Faizal himself was present, sporting a signature DRUM Ultra jacket and even posing for a photo with none other than the legendary Ultraman Tiga.
The event will run until June 1, giving fans a chance to visit and express their love for the Ultra Hero.
DRUM, a Malaysian fashion brand known for its men’s and women’s streetwear — including T-shirts, shirts, jumpers, hoodies, jeans, and jackets — is the latest local label to collaborate with the Ultraman IP, following previous partnerships with TNTCO and Pestle & Mortar.
The Ultraman phenomenon continues to captivate Malaysians, most recently with The Ultra Tour at Sunway Putra Mall, which concluded on May 12.
Now, with Ultraman Arc The Movie: The Clash of Light and Evil hitting Malaysian cinemas this July at TGV, Ultraman is set to be the talk of the town again.