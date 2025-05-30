KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Malaysian actor Faizal Hussein shines in a heartfelt new promo for the DRUM x Ultraman fashion collaboration.

In the video, Faizal portrays a father who seems to have lost interest in Ultraman — until his daughter launches a DRUM Ultraman fashion line for Father’s Day, rekindling his childhood admiration for the iconic hero.

The narrative strikes a sentimental tone, culminating in the moving tagline: “Every dad was a kid once. Some never stop being heroes”.

Fans will recognise several well-known Ultra figurines featured throughout the video, including Ultraman Zero and Ultraman Regulos.

The DRUM x Ultraman collection was unveiled yesterday at a pop-up event held at Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, where it was attended by VIPs, guests, members of the Ultraman fan club called Ultraman Malaysia Crew (UMCrew).

Members of Ultraman Malaysia Crew, an Ultraman fan club, pose for a photo with Ultraman Tiga and event MC, Hani. — Photo courtesy of Ultraman Malaysia Crew

Faizal himself was present, sporting a signature DRUM Ultra jacket and even posing for a photo with none other than the legendary Ultraman Tiga.

The event will run until June 1, giving fans a chance to visit and express their love for the Ultra Hero.

DRUM, a Malaysian fashion brand known for its men’s and women’s streetwear — including T-shirts, shirts, jumpers, hoodies, jeans, and jackets — is the latest local label to collaborate with the Ultraman IP, following previous partnerships with TNTCO and Pestle & Mortar.

The Ultraman phenomenon continues to captivate Malaysians, most recently with The Ultra Tour at Sunway Putra Mall, which concluded on May 12.

Now, with Ultraman Arc The Movie: The Clash of Light and Evil hitting Malaysian cinemas this July at TGV, Ultraman is set to be the talk of the town again.