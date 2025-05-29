KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 – Local hip-hop festival Raising The Bar (RTB) is returning for its 15th anniversary despite having said their goodbyes last year.

However, this time around they are reimagining everything from the ground up and RTB is looking like they are going back to their roots of cyphers showcases and hip-hop battles.

RTB began in 2010 as a monthly gathering for local hip-hop heads to hone their craft and find community and it has grown into a platform that pushes local hip-hop artists forward and eventually turned into a full-blown festival– four to be specific.

Over the years, many local and international hip-hop artists have graced the RTB stages and cyphers with the latest one last year includes US rapper and producer Oddisee, Indonesian rapper TuanTigaBelas along with local talents such as 53 Universe, Airliftz, Sonaone, Balan Kash and Joe Flizzow.

“In 2024, we tried to level up with the fourth RTB Fest, despite limited time and budget. It was our biggest swing yet and we missed.

“The consequences were far-reaching, setting off a ripple effect that, regrettably, impacted those around us.

“A year later, we’re rebuilding from the ground up with a renewed sense of purpose,” RTB wrote in a post on their Instagram.

They added that they are now committed to laying down a stronger foundation for future generations while assuring fans that the best is yet to come.

What to Expect at RTB 2025?

Although no details are available on the main RTB 2025 or whether there will be any festival yet this year, they have already announced two events that will take place this June at local cafe bar Triptyk in Kampung Attap, KL.

Happening on June 13, RTB will be presenting their first BAD RAP series which is a rework of their monthly rap showcases from 2010.

The first BAD RAP is set to feature Singaporean sarong-wearing rapper AbangSapau alongside Ban Huat’s multilingual rapper Dametrill as well as Ampang rapper and producer SXPH who will be performing new tracks from his upcoming project ATLANTIS68.

They are also joined by duo Moghul Miz and Mister Two Five along with an after-party set by local DJ and producer I-SKY and the event will be hosted by one of RTB founders Old Head Jin.

BAD RAP is a ticketed event where online tickets are available for RM45 while door sale is RM60.

Meanwhile for aspiring rappers, there will be an all-out rap battle coined as the Under Pressure series, happening this June 26 at the same location with the theme ‘rap battle, but make it weird’.

The Under Pressure series is more than just a normal rap battle where participants would have to rap battle through a set of four challenges which includes freestyling on a topic, don’t say that word, compliment battle and the impossible beat.

The winner will get to go home with 30 percent of the night’s ticket earnings where online tickets are sold at RM25 while door sale is RM35.

For more information on RTB’s BAD RAP and Under Pressure series, please click here.