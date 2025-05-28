SEOUL, May 28 — Veteran South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo died yesterday morning at the age of 68.

His agency, Bless Entertainment, confirmed his death the same day but did not disclose the cause.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Choi had been battling depression and panic disorder.

Bless Entertainment said, “Choi Jung-woo passed away on the morning of May 27. Please pray for the deceased’s final journey.”

A funeral altar has been set up at Gimpo Woori Hospital.

The funeral will take place at 10am tomorrow, and Choi will be laid to rest at Suwon Yeonhwa Park.

Born in February 1957, Choi began his acting career in 1975 with the stage play The Life of an Actor, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

His work spanned nearly five decades, with roles in films such as Two Cops (1996) and Project Silence (2023).

Choi was known for portraying dignified characters in dramas including The Tale of Lady Ok (2024), A Place in the Sun (2018), Alice (2020) and Quiz of God (2010).

He also appeared in Doctor Stranger (2014) and Master’s Sun (2013), where he played the secretary to So Ji-sub’s character.

His final project was the KBS2 drama Who Is She, which aired its last episode in January this year.