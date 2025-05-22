CANNES, May 22 — Spike Lee recalled how he and Denzel Washington instantly picked up where they left off when filming their latest movie Highest 2 Lowest, almost 20 years after they last worked together.

“It was an 18-year gap between Inside Man and this film, but we were surprised because this was like it was yesterday. So we didn’t lose a step,” the US director told journalists at the Cannes Film Festival, where his film premiered out of competition.

Highest 2 Lowest, an adaptation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, marks the fifth time Lee and Washington have worked together.

Oscar-winning Washington, who received a surprise honorary Palme d’Or award ahead of Monday’s premiere, was not at the news conference as he flew back to the United States for the Broadway production of Othello.

Highest 2 Lowest also stars Ilfenesh Hadera and Jeffrey Wright, who is also in another Cannes film this year, The Phoenician Scheme.

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who has a role in the film too, walked the red carpet with partner Rihanna following the premiere, but did not attend Tuesday’s news conference.

“It’s been a blessing to just have this body of work, of us doing films that people love,” Lee said, although he cast doubt on whether he and Washington would reunite for a sixth time.

“I think this is it, five,” Lee said, adding that the 70-year-old Washington has been talking about retirement even as he continues to take on new projects.

The two Hollywood giants first worked together on 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues after Lee approached Washington following his Oscar-winning performance in Glory, and then in Malcolm X, He Got Game, Inside Man and now Highest 2 Lowest.

Lee, who filmed the crime thriller in New York City, said he was not sure how President Donald Trump’s proposed 100 per cent tariffs on foreign-made films could help to bring production back to the United States.

“There’s a strong film community in New York City. But I don’t have the answer for your question, but people are definitely hurting.”

Highest 2 Lowest, which received a standing ovation of almost six minutes, is scheduled for release in the United States on August 22. — Reuters