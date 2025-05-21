SEOUL, May 21 — BTS member J-Hope has become the first male K-pop solo artist to appear on the cover of Billboard magazine, featured in its May issue.

The publication described J-Hope as a standout figure in the group, highlighting his "magnetic stage presence and captivating dance moves" that contributed to BTS’ global success.

“Just as I drew inspiration from the artists I admired growing up, shaping my own music through their influence, I'd be honored if my work could inspire others and pass on that same positive energy — that would mean the world to me,” J-Hope said in the cover story.

In April, he reportedly became the first South Korean male solo artist to hold a stadium concert in the United States, which formed part of his debut solo world tour.

“This time, I was on my own, and honestly, I wondered if I could handle that immense energy and pressure by myself. But I pulled it off and that means a lot to me — it's a milestone I'll always cherish,” he said.

J-Hope’s latest single Mona Lisa debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March, and he is scheduled to perform in Taipei this weekend as his tour continues.