KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — G-Dragon fans in Malaysia, get excited! The ticketing details have finally been released for the star’s world tour stops in Kuala Lumpur on July 19 and 20 at Axiata Arena.
Members of G-Dragon’s official fan club will get priority access on May 26 from 4pm to 11.59pm while ticketing will be open to the public on May 29 from 2pm.
There will also be a special presale for Hong Leong Bank customers.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- VVIP (Send-off & Soundcheck) – RM1,339 (Freestanding)
- VIP (Soundcheck) – RM1,239 (Freestanding)
- Category 1 – RM999 (Numbered seating)
- Category 2 – RM799 (Numbered seating)
- Category 3 – RM459 (Numbered seating)
Check out the details of the ticketing dates below:
While fanclub members can head over to gdragon.ai, everyone else can bookmark the Star Planet website, where you can also check out the seating plan and ticket prices (that start from RM459).
After a long hiatus, the BigBang leader released an album Übermensch that has already spawned two hits in the tracks Power and Too Bad.
The Übermensch G-Dragon 2025 World Tour kicked off in Goyang, South Korea with Japan, Philippines, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia and Hong Kong being the other countries who will get to play host.