KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — G-Dragon fans in Malaysia, get excited! The ticketing details have finally been released for the star’s world tour stops in Kuala Lumpur on July 19 and 20 at Axiata Arena.

Members of G-Dragon’s official fan club will get priority access on May 26 from 4pm to 11.59pm while ticketing will be open to the public on May 29 from 2pm.

There will also be a special presale for Hong Leong Bank customers.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VVIP (Send-off & Soundcheck) – RM1,339 (Freestanding)

VIP (Soundcheck) – RM1,239 (Freestanding)

Category 1 – RM999 (Numbered seating)

Category 2 – RM799 (Numbered seating)

Category 3 – RM459 (Numbered seating)

Check out the details of the ticketing dates below:

Date 19th & 20th July 2025 (Saturday & Sunday) Venue Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP PRESALE Survey Registration Period 12th May (Monday), 3PM to 14th May (Wednesday), 11:59PM G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP Presale 26th May (Monday), 4PM to 11:59PM Hong Leong Bank Presale 27th May (Tuesday), 3PM to 28th May (Wednesday), 2:59PM General On Sale 29th May (Thursday), 2PM onwards

While fanclub members can head over to gdragon.ai, everyone else can bookmark the Star Planet website, where you can also check out the seating plan and ticket prices (that start from RM459).

After a long hiatus, the BigBang leader released an album Übermensch that has already spawned two hits in the tracks Power and Too Bad.

The Übermensch G-Dragon 2025 World Tour kicked off in Goyang, South Korea with Japan, Philippines, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia and Hong Kong being the other countries who will get to play host.