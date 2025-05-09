SEOUL, May 9 — A Japanese woman in her 50s who allegedly kissed BTS member Jin without his consent last year has voluntarily turned herself in after returning to South Korea recently.

Police said the woman has been charged with sexual harassment in a public space under Korea’s special law on sexual crimes, Korea JoongAng Daily reported yesterday.

Under Korean law, sexual harassment in a public place can lead to one year in jail or a fine of up to three million won (about US$2,150).

The incident reportedly happened on June 13 last year at a fan event at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, a day after Jin finished his military service.

During the event, where 1,000 fans were invited to hug Jin, the woman was said to have kissed the K-pop star on the cheek.

Viral photos and videos showed Jin looking shocked and uncomfortable, which led to public anger and debate.

“My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” the woman reportedly wrote online later, which sparked even more criticism.

After someone reported the case through a government petition site, police started an investigation.

With help from Interpol in Japan, police identified the woman and booked her last month.

Investigators also found that another woman may have tried to kiss or touch Jin at the same event, but she has not been found.



