KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Organiser StarPlanet has added three more Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung “60+ Concert Tour” shows in Kuala Lumpur after the first three sold out quickly.

The new shows will take place on August 22, 23 and 24, 2025, following the originally scheduled dates on August 15, 16 and 17.

“Jacky Cheung will set the stage ablaze across two back-to-back weekends, delivering six unforgettable performances and sending Kuala Lumpur into a music frenzy,” StarPlanet said in a Facebook post.

“To ensure fair access and prevent scalping, tickets for the new shows will be sold through a ballot ticketing system,” it added.

Fans may register for the ballot from May 3 at 12pm until May 5 at 9pm via StarPlanet’s official website.

Each person may submit only one registration.

Ballot winners will receive a unique promo code via email on May 9, granting them access to purchase tickets.

Ticket sales will run from May 13 to 15 between 12pm and 6pm, with one show released per day.

To give more fans a chance to attend, 10 per cent of tickets for each show will be reserved and released for public sale on May 16 at 12pm.

Jointly presented by Maybank and Golden Destinations, the concert series will feature cutting-edge stage visuals including AR effects and holographic projections.