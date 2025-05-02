LOS ANGELES, May 2 — A week after it was first teased, California-based pop rock band Maroon 5 today released “Priceless”, its new single which features K-pop star Lisa.

The Blackpink rapper and vocalist also features in the music video, which came as a nod to the spy romantic-comedy Mr & Mrs Smith.

“It’s just a guitar-based song, which we haven’t really done in so long,” Levine said in a statement cited by entertainment magazine Rolling Stone.

“It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have Lisa on it. The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar.”

Levine described the song as a return to the band’s roots, with guitarist James Valentine quoted saying the sound represented Maroon 5’s earlier days.

Maroon 5 are preparing to announce a world tour after 40 shows at an extended residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The release was on the back of Lisa’s celebrated solo performance at 2025’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which ended last weekend. Fellow group member Jennie also performed solo.

Lisa had released her debut album Alter Ego in February this year, which listed several international features such as Doja Cat, RAYE, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, Future and Tyla.

This continues a recent trend of K-pop superstars collaborating with pop-rock bands, following Twice’s collaboration with Coldplay with “We Pray”.

BTS had also linked up with Coldplay for “My Universe” in 2022, and TXT partnered with Jonas Brothers for “Do It Like That” in 2023.