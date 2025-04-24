NEW YORK, April 24 — Celebrated rocker Carlos Santana was forced to postpone several tour dates after testing positive for Covid-19, his manager said yesterday.

The 77-year-old guitar icon “experienced dehydration” before canceling Tuesday’s show in San Antonio, and “out of an abundance of caution” did the same for yesterday’s performance in Sugar Land, Texas, his manager Michael Vrionis said.

“Mr. Santana has tested positive for Covid and is resting at his hotel,” Vrionis said in a message posted to Santana’s official Facebook.

“I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday in Thackerville,” in the state of Oklahoma, the statement continued.

“We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern. Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The postponed shows will be rescheduled as soon as possible, according to the post.

Superstar Santana is one of the world’s most vaunted guitarists, who soared to fame after his legendary 1969 performance at Woodstock, and put out smashes including “Oye Como Va,” “Black Magic Woman” and “Evil Ways.”

He experienced a career renaissance in the late 1990s and early 2000s with his Grammy-winning, chart-topping “Supernatural” album. — AFP