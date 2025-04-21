KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — VIPs, it’s happening — Daesung is making his long-awaited solo return to Malaysia!

Hot on the heels of Taeyang’s epic KL show last year and ahead of G-Dragon’s stop in July, Daesung has confirmed that he will be performing at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, on June 7 as part of his 2025 “D’s WAVE Asia Tour”.

Originally left off the tour schedule announced in March, Malaysia was a surprise addition revealed just last night — and fans couldn’t be happier.

The tour supports Daesung’s latest album, D’s WAVE, which dropped earlier this month. The release marks a new chapter for the BIGBANG vocalist and includes his latest single, “Universe”.

Ticketing details will be announced soon — stay tuned to Resorts World Genting’s official channels and website for the latest updates.

So, what’s on your dream setlist — solo gems like “Look at Me, Gwisun”? Or maybe a BIGBANG classic? Let the countdown begin.