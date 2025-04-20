LOS ANGELES, April 20 — Fresh from her performance at Coachella, K-pop star Jennie has revealed a surprise collaboration — with gummy brand Haribo.

Yesterday, the Blackpink member teased her latest collaboration with German confectionery company on Instagram, revealing her own line of gummy candies.

“RUBY HEARTS HARIBO. AhhHhHhh such a dream come true I love you,” she posted, tagging the American account of Haribo.

The limited-edition sweets are called “Ruby Hearts,” named after her solo album Ruby released in March.

She also shared a series of photos and videos unboxing the gummies, building excitement among fans.

In the comments section, fans also speculated whether the gummies will have the flavour of strawberries, cherries, or some other red-coloured fruits.

However, the official release date of the gummies or whether they will even be made available to the public has yet to be announced.

Last month, Jennie had announced a collaboration with Johnnie Walker, the popular brand of blended Scotch whisky produced by Diageo.

She is also the brand ambassador for Chanel, Calvin Klein, South Korean beauty brand Hera, and eyewear brand Gentle Monster.