KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The term “cinematic universe” has become a buzzword in the film industry, and Malaysia is now stepping into the game.

Production house Astro Shaw recently announced the Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe (ASCU), which will unite intellectual properties (IPs) from Keluang Man, Polis Evo, and the Projek: High Council franchise. These stories will be interconnected, culminating in an “ultimate convergence” by 2028.

Across Asia, film industries are embracing this trend, developing interconnected stories, ensemble films, and subtle connections between narratives.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)

In India, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), created by director-screenwriter Lokesh Kanagaraj, stands out. The films explore intense conflicts between law enforcement and vigilantes battling ruthless drug cartels.

The universe began in 2019 with Kaithi, followed by the 2022 blockbuster Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, and Leo (2023), which introduced Indian icon Vijay. All three films are intricately connected. Lokesh has confirmed more films are in development, with the next instalment, Benz, slated for release later this year.

Fengshen Cinematic Universe and ‘New Gods’

China’s animated Fengshen Cinematic Universe adapts legendary tales from the classic novel Fengshen Yanyi (Investiture of the Gods). It began with Ne Zha (2019) and Jiang Ziya (2020).

While promotional materials hint that the iconic Monkey King from Monkey King: Hero is Back (2015) may join this universe, no official confirmation has been made. Currently, the universe includes only two films, with no updates on future projects.

As of now, the universe consists of three films, with the recent release of Ne Zha 2.

Meanwhile, Light Chaser Animation Studios has launched the New Gods series, a separate universe also inspired by Fengshen Yanyi. It reimagines Ne Zha in a futuristic steampunk setting and includes Yang Jian. While these stories exist in the same universe, they are not directly connected.

Joko Anwar horror, Siksa Kubur hints at a shared universe with other masterpieces like Pengabdi Setan, and Pintu Terlarang. — Photo Via Netflix

Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU) and Joko Anwar’s Horror Films

In Indonesia, the Bumilangit Cinematic Universe (BCU) focuses on superhero films based on Bumilangit comics. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joko Anwar, the BCU includes Gundala (2019), Sri Asih (2022), and Virgo and the Sparklings (2023), with more in production.

Rumours suggest Anwar’s horror films, including Pengabdi Setan (2022), Siksa Kubur (2024), and Pintu Terlarang (2009), might form another shared universe.

Fans have noted easter eggs linking his films, such as a recurring tree and grave in Siksa Kubur and Pengabdi Setan 2. While Anwar has not confirmed these connections, he has hinted that answers may emerge in time.

A new Cinematic universe creeping in Thailand called the Siam Cinematic Universe. —Photo Via Phranakorn Film

Siam Cinematic Universe

Thailand is also joining the fray, with the announcement in 2024 of the Siam Cinematic Universe by production house Phranakorn Film, which will focus on horror icons in Thai culture.

The first film is tentatively titled Raeng Wat Saket, Pret Wat Suthat, which translates to Vultures of Saket Temple, Pretas of Suthat Temple.

At present, there is no release date or details on which other horror icons will be included or how their stories will connect within the shared universe.

Shin Kamen Rider, the iconic Tokusatsu hero, the latest SJHU film. — Photo Via Youtube/Prime Video Singapore

Shin Japan Heroes Universe (SJHU)

Japan launched the Shin Japan Heroes Universe (SJHU) in 2022, uniting iconic characters from Evangelion, Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider.

Led by Hideaki Anno, the SJHU focuses on standalone stories, though effects director Shinji Higuchi has not ruled out a crossover in the future.

Popularised by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the concept of interconnected cinematic worlds continues to gain traction across Asia.

While its success varies, one thing is clear: the trend is here to stay.