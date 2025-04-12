KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The action film Blood Brothers: Bara Naga has grossed RM9.2 million in just two days of screening, including previews.

Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), said the success of the film, directed by Syafiq Yusof and Abhilash Chandra, reflects the growing interest among audiences in local films following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Looking ahead to this weekend, we estimate that the takings could increase by another RM4 to RM5 million. If this trend continues, it’s not impossible for the film to surpass Sheriff: Narko Integriti, which grossed RM60.5 million last year,” he told Bernama.

Blood Brothers: Bara Naga tells the story of a close-knit group of men working in an ‘elite security’ organisation, providing protection for influential figures and criminal leaders. Their brotherhood is tested when betrayal occurs within their ranks.

Starring talented actors such as Syafiq Kyle, Sharnaaz Ahmad, Shukri Yahaya, Syazwan Zulkifly, and Amelia Henderson, the film was released in cinemas across the country on April 10.

Azmir noted that the film’s success is the result of a well-organised promotional strategy and strong cooperation between distributors, producers, and cinemas, as well as a resurgence in audience support for local films.

“We began discussions with cinemas two weeks before Aidilfitri to encourage viewers to return to theatres. Alhamdulillah, we saw a boost starting from the Chinese New Year period in February, when two local films topped the box office,” he said.

Finas aims for local films to capture 40 to 50 per cent of the box office market share this year.

“We’re aiming to exceed last year’s achievements. To achieve this, we hope upcoming local releases such as Gayong, Keluang Man, and Ejen Ali The Movie 2 will continue this success,” he added.

Azmir also praised the creative efforts of the Blood Brothers: Bara Naga production team in promoting the film.

“I support their initiative of creating a Lego-style trailer using artificial intelligence technology, as such creativity can attract audiences, especially younger viewers,” he said, urging the public to continue supporting local films, which now feature storytelling and production quality on par with international films.

Meanwhile, Skop Productions Chairman Datuk Yusof Haslam expressed gratitude for the success of the film directed by his son, calling it a proud development for the national film industry.

“I’m thankful to God that, despite the many challenges, including the economic situation, the film has achieved extraordinary box office numbers. I didn’t expect this. Hopefully, it sets a new benchmark for our film industry that local films can dominate the market,” he said.

He believes the film’s success is a positive sign that audiences are returning to cinemas and that local films can compete with international productions.

Commenting on the strength of the film, Yusof said that every film must meet the audience’s expectations, which is often a difficult challenge to interpret.

“Some films succeed with comedy, romance, or horror, but what matters is that the film resonates with the audience. My son and I, when making a film, always do research to understand the audience’s emotions, to bring them into the story and play with their feelings. That’s the secret, but even that doesn’t guarantee success,” he said. — Bernama