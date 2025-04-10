KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 – Malaysian singer-songwriter Michael Wong is set to mark his 30th anniversary in the music industry with a special homecoming concert at Stadium Merdeka on July 19, 2025.

Dubbed the grand finale of his Never Apart. Lonely Planet 3.0 tour, the event will feature a uniform ticket price of RM199, in a gesture of appreciation for his Malaysian fans.

“This is a journey I want to experience together with my fans. Whether you have attended my concerts before or missed them, this time, I hope we can all come together, to sing, to feel, and to be moved,” Wong said in a statement here.

Despite increasing production costs, all seats will be priced at RM199, highlighting Wong’s dedication to keeping his concerts accessible to his supporters.

The concert will take place at the same venue where Wong made history in 2018 as the first Malaysian Chinese artist to headline a solo show at Stadium Merdeka, which drew over 20,000 fans.

The performance will feature a reimagined stage experience, including revamped lighting, costumes, and arrangements, along with a setlist combining fan favourites such as Fairy Tale (童话), First Time (第一次), and Palm (掌心), with remixes and surprise covers.

The 2025 tour will launch on April 12 in Suzhou, China, before making multiple international stops and culminating in Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets will be available from April 21 at noon here.