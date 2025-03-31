LONDON, March 31 — Dame Helen Mirren has expressed her disapproval of a female James Bond, arguing that the franchise should focus on real stories of women in espionage instead.

In an interview with The Standard, she said she believed the Bond series to bee rooted in outdated sexism and that she had liked how women are portrayed in the films.

“The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism,” Mirren said, adding that real-life female spies have shown extraordinary courage throughout history.

She pointed to the bravery of women in the French Resistance, saying their stories deserve to be told rather than reshaping an inherently male character.

Mirren also revealed that she was never been a fan of Bond, despite her admiration for actors like Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, whom she describes as gracious and talented.

Her connection to the franchise is personal, as her late cousin Tania Mallet played Bond girl Tilly Masterson in the 1964 classic Goldfinger.

When asked about Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control of the Bond franchise, Mirren did not express strong opinions but acknowledged growing concerns about its British identity.

She said former Bond actors and Bond girls have voiced unease over the series shifting into American hands.

While she respected the cultural impact of Bond, Mirren said she was uninterested in the franchise and critical of its portrayal of women.

Instead of reinventing Bond as a woman, she urged filmmakers to explore the real and often overlooked stories of women in the world of espionage.