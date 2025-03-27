KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Comedy fans are in for a treat as iconic Singaporean entertainer Gurmit Singh returns to Malaysia for a one-night-only performance at the HGH Convention Centre here on May 3.

Best known for his iconic role as “Phua Chu Kang” in the Singaporean sitcom of the same name, Gurmit will take centre stage in a cross-border comedy showdown that sees Malaysia and Singapore go head-to-head in a battle of punchlines, with the audience deciding who emerges victorious.

This time, Gurmit reprises his new character, “Hero Singh” — a boisterous, over-the-top security guard whose antics and signature Singaporean humour have had audiences in stitches. The show marks his return to Kuala Lumpur following his visit last October.

Representing the Malaysian side is stand-up comic Rizal Van Geyzel, known for his sharp wit and observations on Malaysian life.

Also joining the line-up is local musician Saint Kylo.

Tickets for the show are priced between RM100 and RM300.