KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Institutional reform efforts driven by the Madani Government reached another historic milestone this year with the restoration of the Parliamentary Service as an independent and autonomous entity, marking a new era in the strengthening of the country’s parliamentary democracy.

The national legislative landscape continued to evolve with the passage of the Parliamentary Service Bill 2025 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in March, opening a new chapter towards empowering the Malaysian Parliament as the country’s principal legislative body.

In line with the institutional reform aspirations envisioned by the Madani Government, the Parliamentary Service has finally been vested with autonomous powers to determine its own policies and governance, enabling Parliament to function as a truly independent and sovereign institution.

After 33 years, the Parliamentary Service Act, which was introduced in 1963 before being repealed in 1992, has finally been reinstated, receiving the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Among others, the law allows the Parliamentary Service to operate separately from the public service, thereby ensuring independence in its administration and management.

In addition, it provides for the establishment of the Parliamentary Service Council (MPP) as the highest body responsible for planning and overseeing the management and administration of the Malaysian Parliament.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously stressed that the Parliamentary Service Bill 2025 was not merely a technical amendment but reflected the maturity of the country’s democratic system.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 further supports the aspiration by amending several provisions, including Articles 56 and 57, as well as introducing a new Clause 5A.

The clause states that a person elected as the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara shall not be disqualified from holding the office by virtue of being a member of the MPP, established under federal law.

Quoting Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said during the winding-up of the debate on the Bill, the amendments constitute the first step towards granting financial and administrative autonomy to the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, which form the backbone of Parliament.

Azalina also stressed that the amendments were not intended to benefit the executive or grant greater powers to the government, but rather to provide genuine independence to Parliament.

The legal changes and institutional strengthening carried out throughout the year clearly reflect the nation’s resolve to develop a Malaysian Parliament that is more independent, efficient and credible.

In tandem with institutional reform, the prime minister stated during Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat that four Bills, namely the Ombudsman Bill, the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill, the Political Funding Bill and the Separation of the Roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, were currently undergoing stakeholder engagement and expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.

In addition, amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 will also be tabled, including provisions covering protection and incentives for whistleblowers.

In efforts to strengthen the legislative role, Parliament has also introduced briefing sessions by chairmen of Parliamentary Special Select Committees to deliberate on current issues spanning infrastructure, transport, communications, the environment, science, plantations as well as women and children’s development.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, in his proclamation, described the sessions as a parliamentary reform initiative to enhance transparency, accountability and strengthen the role of the committees.

With reforms continuing to gain momentum, 2025 is etched as the year that restored the dignity of the parliamentary institution, reinforced the foundations of democracy and built renewed hope for the future of the nation’s legislative system. — Bernama