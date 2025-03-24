KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The marital conflict between Farid Kamil and Diana Danielle has come to an end, as the popular celebrity couple officially divorced this morning with a single talak pronouncement, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

Farid, whose full name is Farid Kamil Zahari, 43, pronounced the divorce against Diana at the Federal Territories Syariah Court before Judge Abdul Fattah Kamaruddin.

This marks their second divorce in their 12-year marriage.

When met by reporters, both appeared calm and walked side by side after the divorce proceedings.

Commenting on the matter, Farid expressed gratitude to Diana for her cooperation.

“During this blessed month of Ramadan, everything has been resolved. Thank you to Diana for understanding the situation,” he said.

Diana, whose full name is Diana Danielle Danny Beeson, also expressed her gratitude and emphasised that they are now focusing on raising their two children together.

She stressed that their separation should not be a reason for hostility.

“From now on, we can both focus on the children while maintaining a good friendship.

“What matters most is the well-being of our children,” she said.

After addressing the media, the former couple was seen chatting and shaking hands.

Farid was even heard bidding farewell to Diana as she left the court.

This is the second time Farid has pronounced a single talak against Diana.

Previously, on August 10 last year, the couple divorced but reconciled 21 days later.

However, Diana filed for divorce for the second time on November 4 last year.

Farid and Diana were married on November 3, 2012 and have two children, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, 9.