KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — If you grew up listening to Gerimis Mengundang, Suci Dalam Debu and Janji Padamu, get ready to relive the golden era of 90s music.

After years of anticipation, two legendary bands Slam and Exists will finally share the stage for the first time in a special concert at Megastar Arena here on July 26.

More than just a concert, this collaboration promises an emotional journey, rekindling the nostalgia of cassette tapes, CDs and the songs that once deeply resonated with fans.

Slam lead guitarist Shah Slam said the concert is not just about reminiscing but also a token of appreciation for their loyal fans who have supported them since the start of their musical journey.

“We want to give something special to our fans. This concert is not just an ordinary performance but a cherished memory for everyone.

“We want the entire audience to experience the excitement and nostalgia of our golden era. This is more than just entertainment — it’s about our journey and the memories we share with our fans,” he told Bernama.

Shah said the concert, organised by his company SS Karya Venture and Republic Mohkmah Records, has been a long-awaited dream since 2018, delayed due to their commitments and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always planned to collaborate and it was just a matter of making it happen. After our groups had our own solo concerts, I felt it was the right time to join forces because each of us has our own unique appeal.

“Besides, we (the two bands) emerged in the same era and year, and many of our songs were composed by the same people. We’ve always been close, like brothers,” Shah said, adding nearly half of the tickets for the upcoming concert have already been sold.

He said the response has been very positive, even though the official posters and promotions are not yet ready, and the press conference will only be held after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. He added that the concert is entirely self-funded with no sponsorship.

Shah, who is also the concert director, said the final song list is still under discussion.

“From our initial discussions, the concert will be divided into several segments, including a special segment featuring both bands together. What I can promise is that the audience will be thoroughly entertained throughout the night,” he said, adding there are currently no plans to include guest artistes.

Tickets, priced between RM168 and RM3,000, are available at https://www.iLassoTickets.com/slamexists. — Bernama