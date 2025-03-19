KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their “Dogz of Oz” tour to Malaysia, set to electrify the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, on Thursday, May 1, at 6pm.

According to concert promoter, Unusual Entertainment, tickets are priced at RM988 (VIP), RM788 (PS1), RM588 (PS2), RM388 (PS3), and RM188 (PS4).

Known for timeless classics like “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line,” and “I’ll Be Over You,” Toto remains one of the most celebrated bands in music history.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1977, the multi-Grammy-winning group continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Their hit “Africa” has surpassed 10.5 million in cumulative sales and earned a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Other chart-topping singles like “Hold the Line” (triple platinum) and “Rosanna” (double platinum) have also secured their place in rock history.

Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) on this tour are an all-star lineup of musicians.

The band’s touring members include Greg Phillinganes (keyboards/vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns/percussion/vocals), and Dennis Atlas (keyboards/vocals).

Individually, they have contributed to countless Grammy-winning albums across various genres.