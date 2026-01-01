SELANGAU, Jan 1 — A landslide has been detected along Jalan Ulu Sungai Arip here, prompting monitoring by the Civil Defence Force, although the road remains passable to all vehicles.

Selangau District Civil Defence Officer Lt (PA) Luke Douglas Dongum said the incident was reported by a member of the public, after which personnel from the Selangau Civil Defence Force (APM) were deployed to assess the situation on the ground.

“Upon inspection, the landslide was found to have occurred on the slope along the road leading to the Ulu Sungai Arip longhouse area.

“At this stage, the situation is under control and there is no immediate threat to road users,” he said in a statement today.

However, he added that a detailed technical assessment by the relevant agencies would be required to determine the stability of the affected slope and any long-term safety measures needed.

“Members of the public, especially local residents and road users, are advised to remain vigilant and report any signs of further ground movement, particularly during heavy rainfall,” he said. — The Borneo Post