SUBANG JAYA, March 19 — In Sabah, ngiu chap or mixed beef noodles is what the locals order to get their fix of beefy goodness.

Here, it’s not so common, popping up randomly in various coffee shops around the Klang Valley.

This stall inside a coffee shop in the vicinity of the Subang Jaya industrial area offers ngiu chap as the owner originates from Kota Kinabalu.

The stall is found right at the end of the vast restaurant. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What makes this stall stand out is its broth isn’t your usual delicate beefy broth.

Is it broth? Or is it a sauce? One can be confused with its appearance especially when seen from the top of the bowl.

As you spoon the broth, you will find it’s not gloopy sauce as it has a thinner consistency, allowing one to drink it up.

The dark brown colour of the broth makes it a perfect “ugly delicious” candidate, and it’s definitely beefy enough to warrant drinking it all up.

It could possibly have a slurry of cornstarch added to thicken it, hence the smooth broth clings onto the noodles better.

That thickness reminded me a little of the Seremban beef noodles, where the dry version is tossed in a thick, slightly sticky sauce.

The dry beef noodles is best appreciated with ‘kolo mee’ (left) with a bowl of the beef broth (right) filled with a mixture of beef ball, tendon, tripe, beef brisket and radish. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

The broth gets its bovine backbone from boiling down beef bones with radish, Chinese herbs and spices for four hours.

There are two ways to enjoy their noodles.

Firstly, order the Beef Noodle Soup with the recommended kway teow.

The kway teow used here is different, being wider flat rice flour noodles. It has a slight chewiness too, rather than the typical smooth noodles.

This coffee shop has numerous stalls that offer all kinds of food including economy rice — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Inside the bowl, there’s beef ball, tripe, tendon, beef brisket and radish. All these were tender bites with the tendon having a gooey texture.

A crucial part of this noodles is the killer spicy chilli sauce served with it.

It packs a wallop of spiciness with a lingering citrus zing that makes you want to add it to everything. There’s also a calamansi lime given to ramp up the tanginess.

The second way is to go for the Dry Beef Kolo Mee.

There’s kolo mee tossed with a soy sauce mix accompanied with a bowl of the thick broth filled with the same ingredients found in the Beef Noodle Soup.

Even though it’s served separately, I liked adding spoonfuls of the broth with the noodles to give it more beefy flavour.

The noodles come in three sizes, from small for RM13, medium for RM16 and big for RM18. I ordered small portions for both noodles.

Shan Shan Beef Noodle Sta

Restoran SS13 New Sea View,

G7, G8 & G9, Jalan SS13/3,

Subang Jaya Industrial Estate,

Subang Jaya.

Open: 8am to 5pm. Days off not fixed.

Tel: 013-8080039/013-9533882.

Facebook: @shanshanpelangipubg

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

