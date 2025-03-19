PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Malaysia Airlines confirmed that Flight MH720, en route from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur initiated an emergency response following a cargo fire indication.

The flight, carrying 115 passengers and seven crew members landed safely at 6.18pm and promptly followed standard safety protocols, including the activation of fire extinguishing agents in the forward cargo area as a precautionary measure.

Malaysia Airlines in a statement said upon landing, the aircraft was directed to a remote bay where all passengers and crew safely disembarked.

“Fire services and technical handlers were positioned at the aircraft to assess the situation thoroughly before proceeding to open the cargo doors.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew are always our top priority, and we remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety at all times,” it added.

Earlier, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 reported on its Facebook page that MH720 was squawking 7700 south of Kuala Lumpur, indicating a general emergency. — Bernama