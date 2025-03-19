KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — K-pop icon G-Dragon, who gained global fame as the leader of BIGBANG, is bringing his 2025 Übermensch world tour to Malaysia.

The concert will take place at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on July 19 and 20, said AEG Presents Asia — a partner for the gig — in an announcement on Instagram.

Phase 1 of the tour will begin in Tokyo on May 10 and 11, with additional stops in Bulacan, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

Prior to the international leg, G-Dragon will open the tour with a two-day show in Goyang, South Korea, on March 29 and 30.

This marks G-Dragon’s first solo world tour in eight years, following his 2017 tour, which drew 650,000 fans across 36 performances.

Fans can expect performances of his latest releases, including Power, Home Sweet Home, Too Bad, and Drama.