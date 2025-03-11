SEOUL, March 11 — Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, has announced a legal response to the claims made by Garo-sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon) on their YouTube broadcast.

Chosun Biz reported Gaseyeon alleging that Kim Soo-hyun colluded with a YouTuber to bully the late Kim Sae-ron, and claimed that actress Kim Sae-ron, when she was a minor, was in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun.

Other allegations included Kim Soo-hyun loaning a large sum of money to Kim Sae-ron, having her work without compensation at his agency and later cutting off contact with her while demanding she pay the sum she was loaned in full.

Goldmedalist has strongly denied these allegations, calling them “blatantly false” and “absolutely intolerable falsehoods.”

The agency emphasised their intent to take legal action against these malicious claims.

The controversy has intensified following the tragic death of Kim Sae-ron.

Despite the YouTuber’s attempts to refute the bullying claims, netizens remain skeptical and are calling for legal action against all involved parties.