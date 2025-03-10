LOS ANGELES, March 10 — Gene Hackman spent his final days alone and disoriented in his Santa Fe home, unaware that his wife, Betsy Arakawa, had already passed away.

Arakawa, who had been his primary caregiver, died first from hantavirus, leaving Hackman, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, without support.

According to The Guardian, authorities believe he was too frail and confused to seek help, surviving for about a week before succumbing to heart disease.

“Autopsy examination and a full body postmortem CT examination demonstrated no acute findings of internal or external trauma, and showed severe heart disease including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure,” said Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical investigator.

His pacemaker last recorded activity on February 18, suggesting he had not eaten or had access to care for days.

When emergency responders arrived on February 26, they found Hackman’s body near a cane in the mudroom, wearing slippers.

Arakawa’s decomposed body was discovered in the bathroom, along with spilled medication, indicating she had been dead for some time.

One of their three dogs, Zinna, was found dead in a closet, likely from starvation or dehydration, further emphasizing the isolation in the home.

Surveillance footage showed Arakawa running errands on February 11, marking the last time she was seen alive before returning to their gated community.

Investigators found no evidence that anyone besides Arakawa had been caring for Hackman, and the sheriff’s office confirmed that no food was found in his stomach.