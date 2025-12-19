KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student was found dead yesterday, believed to have fallen at the Chancellor Hall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The 23-year-old male student was discovered at about 10am by two maintenance workers, BuletinTV3 reported.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said initial investigations found that the victim was lying on the stage inside the Chancellor Hall when he was discovered by the workers while they were carrying out their duties.

“A medical officer from Likas Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS), who arrived at the scene, confirmed the victim’s death at 11.10am.

“An external examination found no suspicious injuries, other than injuries consistent with a fall,” he said in a statement.

He said the Sabah police contingent headquarters’ forensic team was also at the scene to conduct further examinations.

“Checks on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the victim was seen falling at 6.09pm last Wednesday.

“So far, there are no public witnesses to the incident and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR),” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, UMS’ Corporate Communication Centre, in a statement, confirmed the death of one of its students on campus.

The university said it was awaiting the outcome of further investigations by the authorities and urged the public not to make assumptions or unverified statements regarding the incident.

“This loss is deeply felt by the entire university community. UMS therefore appeals to the public to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from speculation.

“The safety, welfare and well-being of students remain UMS’ top priority. The university is committed to ensuring a safe and conducive campus environment through strict adherence to safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) and continuous monitoring,” it said.

UMS also expressed its condolences to the student’s family and said it would provide full cooperation to the authorities in the investigation.