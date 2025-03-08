LOS ANGELES, March 8 — Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus, a rare but deadly disease spread by rodent droppings.

Her death is renewing attention on hantavirus risks and prevention, particularly in regions where rodent exposure is common.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a virus carried by rodents, primarily affecting the lungs and respiratory system.

The name hantavirus comes from the Hantan River in South Korea, where the virus was first identified in the 1970s.

Researchers encountered it while studying an outbreak of Korean haemorrhagic fever among US and South Korean soldiers during the Korean War (1950–1953).

It can develop into Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which has a high mortality rate. Early symptoms mimic the flu, including fever, fatigue, muscle aches, chills, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

If untreated, it progresses to severe lung complications, fluid build-up, and respiratory failure.

How does it spread?

Humans can become infected through inhalation of virus particles from rodent urine, faeces, or saliva.

The risk is highest in enclosed, poorly ventilated areas such as sheds, attics, or storage spaces where rodent droppings accumulate.

Unlike many viral infections, hantavirus does not spread from person to person in North America.

How dangerous is it?

Hantavirus infections are rare but extremely dangerous, with a 38-per cent fatality rate if respiratory symptoms develop.

The virus damages the lungs, causing low blood pressure, breathing difficulties, and organ failure.

New Mexico, where Hackman and Arakawa resided, has recorded the highest number of cases in the US since 1993, making it a region of concern.

How do you treat it?

There is no specific cure or vaccine for hantavirus, so early medical intervention is critical.

Preventive measures include sealing homes to block rodent entry, keeping food sealed, ventilating spaces before cleaning, and using protective gear (masks, gloves, and disinfectants) when handling rodent droppings.

The Centres for Disease Control warns against vacuuming dry droppings, as this can release the virus into the air.