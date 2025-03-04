LOS ANGELES, March 4 — Adrien Brody broke the record for the longest ever Oscars acceptance speech, clocking a whopping five minutes and 40 seconds on stage upon winning best actor for his role in “The Brutalist.”

Despite promising to be “brief” on multiple occasions during his marathon monologue on Sunday, Brody surpassed an eight-decade-old record held by British star Greer Garson.

Garson, who won best actress for “Mrs Miniver” in 1943, had held the record with a five-minutes-and-30-second speech, according to the Guinness World Records website.

The Academy introduced time limits and the practice of “playing off” winners with music following Garson’s speech. But Brody on Sunday ordered the orchestra to stop.

“Please, turn the music off. I’ve done this before,” said Brody, who won best actor previously in 2003 for “The Pianist.”

“It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise,” said Brody, before continuing for another 90 seconds.

The ceremony itself, in which sex-worker tragicomedy “Anora” took five Oscars including best picture, drew generally positive reviews.

Variety called the 97th Academy Awards “successful in more ways than not,” and said Conan O’Brien “absolutely rocked his debut at host, walking the perfect line between acid and affection.”

The Los Angeles Times declared the show “generally navigable in spite of a pointless excursion into a dancing-singing salute to James Bond films.”

Indiewire called it “one of the best Oscars telecasts in years,” but The Hollywood Reporter found the evening “unstable” and “uneven.”

Brody’s extended speech was perhaps appropriate for “The Brutalist,” a three-and-a-half hour drama that features an intermission and was the longest of this year’s best picture nominees.

Brody plays a brilliant architect, haunted by the Holocaust, who moves to the post-World War II United States to begin a new life.

The actor used his speech to thank more than a dozen people by name, including his mother and father, “Brutalist” director Brady Corbet, co-stars Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones and his girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

In a bizarre moment on his way to the stage, Brody paused and removed chewing gum from his mouth, tossing it to Chapman, who caught it.

“I forgot I was chewing gum... ‘I’ve got to get rid of this somehow!’” Brody later explained, in a post-victory interview Monday on “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Brody concluded his speech with a more serious note.

“If the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked,” he said. — AFP